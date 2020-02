article

The Backstreet Boys are headed to metro Detroit again.

They'll be at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Thursday, July 23. The show is part of a second North American leg of their DNA tour.

You can get tickets on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14 starting at 12 p.m. Tickets start at $39.50 for lawn seats.

You can buy tickets 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box office and Ticketmaster.com.