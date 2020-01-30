Bad Brads BBQ's recipe for tortilla soup

Soup weather is upon us right now, so Bad Brad's joined us on The Nine to share a recipe that will warm you right up.

Marc Pollard showed us how they make their tortilla soup. You can get the recipe below.

TORTILLA SOUP

Yilelds- 1 Gallon

1 Pound of onions, diced

3 Cubanello Peppers, diced, or any any mild pepper you prefer

2 Tbs. Garlic, Minced

1 t. Chipotle Powder

2 Limes, Zest and Juice

1 Tbs. Oregano leaves, not powder

1 Tbs. Cumin, ground

3 Tbs Salt or to your desired liking

4 Tbs. Tomato Paste

1 # Chicken, Cooked and Shredded

2 Qts Chicken Stock

10 Tomatoes, Cut in half and smoked or roasted

Garnish

Cilantro, Chopped

Sour Cream

Crushed Tortilla Chips

Method

Look for the ripest tomatoes that you can find. Place your tomatoes on a pan and either smoke or roast at 250 degrees for 2-3 hours. Once cooked, place into a food processor and puree and set aside.

In a soup crock, add your peppers, onions and garlic and sweat on a low heat for 10 minutes or until soft. Add your spices into the vegetables and continue to cook. Place your tomato paste into the spice and vegetable mix and bring together. Now add your chicken stock and bring to a boil. add your shredded chicken to this mix along with pureed smoked or roasted tomatoes. Continue to cook until everything comes together. Once finished, add your lime zest and lime juice. Taste for seasonings. When serving add chopped cilantro, sour cream and crushed tortillas to this and enjoy!

