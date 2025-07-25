Bag of cherries infested with maggots from 'cherry chomping pest' stopped at Detroit Metro Airport

article

The Brief A bag of cherries full of a damaging pest's larvae was discovered at Detroit Metro Airport last month. The traveler from Romania was headed to a major cherry-producing area of Wisconsin. The European cherry fruit fly is hard to control when introduced, and can seriously harm cherry plants.



A bag of cherries infested with a pest that could cause serious damage to Midwest cherry farms was stopped last month at Detroit Metro Airport, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The five-pound bag of cherries was heavily infested with both maggots and pupae of the European cherry fruit fly, an exotic insect referred to as a "cherry chomping pest."

The backstory:

According to CBP, a traveler from Romania had the cherries when they stopped in Michigan before heading to their final destination, Fish Creek, Wis., which is a major tart cherry-producing region, according to customs.

CPB agriculture specialists and USDA officials initially identified the pest as the European cherry fruit fly. Earlier this month, the USDA Systemic Entomology Laboratory confirmed this.

Why you should care:

According to CBP, the fruit fly is the most serious pest of cherries in Europe, and could seriously harm cherry production in the United States.

"This was an excellent interception by our agriculture specialists," said Port Director Fadia Pastilong. "This pest can pose a major threat to cherry orchards in the Midwest."

The larvae of this insect rasp at fruit with their hook-like mandibles as they feed, and this causes damage and rot that renders the fruit unmarketable. The flies can utilize other hosts, such as honeysuckle, dogwood, and barbery to complete their lifecycle. This complicates control efforts, CBP said.

The only way to prevent major crop loss, CBP said, is to increase pesticide use.

Dig deeper:

The European cherry fruit fly has previously been discovered in several New York counties, which are now under quarantine to prevent further spread.

Travelers are reminded to declare food and plant items when they enter the U.S. to help prevent the spread of pests and diseases that can cause harm.