Eastpointe armed robbery suspect turns gun on himself after police chase ends in Hazel Park

The Brief One man is dead after a police chase through Metro Detroit, police sources say. Officials were pursuing a man who was wanted for armed robbery.



A man wanted in an early morning armed robbery led a police chase through Metro Detroit, which ended when the suspect committed suicide.

What we know:

Eastpointe police say at 3 a.m. on Sunday, they were called out to the 22000 block of Firwood for an armed robbery call. The victim, who called the police, said he was invited to the address by a woman he met online. While inside the house, he was hit in the head by an unknown object and lost consciousness.

When he woke up, he saw a man standing over him, pointing a handgun at his head.

The victim told police that the man demanded his belongings and threatened to shoot him. In response, he gave him his phone, money and car keys. The caller was then told to leave and instructed to run.

Police then say suspects took the victim’s car and fled the scene.

Dig deeper:

A day later, at 3:30 p.m., on Monday, the Eastpointe Special Investigation Unit found the suspect dropping off a woman at the house where the robbery took place. When he left the scene, Eastpointe police were called to assist and caught up to the man in the area of 9 Mile and Schoenherr.

Officers activated their lights, but police say the suspect refused to pull over. He drove off, and a chase ensued until the man crashed in the area of 8 Mile near I-75.

Officials then say the suspect turned his handgun on himself. He died at the scene.

What's next:

Eastpointe police executed a search warrant at the house on Firwood, and a woman was taken into custody. Police say the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office will decide on appropriate charges against her.