BAMN says Gov. Whitmer's plan to open schools in fall is premature, dangerous

Some are giving Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's decision on schools a failing grade amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the group Equal Opportunity Now By Any Means Necessary protested Wednesday night after Gov. Whitmer announced schools can resume in-person learning under Phase 4 of the MI Safe Start Plan. All regions in Michigan are in at least Phase 4 right now, meaning all schools could meet in-person in the fall if the virus stays contained and regions don't regress.

The protesters say the decision, though, is premature because there is no way to predict what the numbers will be in August and September.

They also say none of the proposed safety measures will prevent COVID-19 outbreaks at schools.

The group says schools should remain closed until there is mass testing and contact tracing.

"We are not going to stand by and let them be rushed back into these buildings needlessly, endangering them, endangering their families, endangering us and our families and our communities. It's just unacceptable," said one of the protesters, Benjamin Royal, who is a teacher in Detroit.

They plan to continue organizing throughout the summer.

Meanwhile, Gov. Whitmer said she'll be releasing an executive order later this month that will provide additional detail on what will be required and recommended for schools to reopen.