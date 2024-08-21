Barack Obama speaks at DNC night 2 & crime stats fact check

On Night 2 of the Democratic National Convention former President Barack Obama gave the keynote speech supporting the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz ticket.

With less than 80 days left before Election Day, many are wondering if an ‘Obama-bump’ is in play with the vice president possibly getting a boost in the polls afterward. Battleground host S.E. Cupp joins us to talk about the impact on casual voters or those undecided, by the former president's prominent endorsement.

We'll also look at the evening's events as a whole, including former First Lady Michelle Obama's rousing speech after an uneven first night of the DNC which included President Joe Biden's uneven performance amid an excessively long program.

And - former President Donald Trump was in Livingston County to meet with law enforcement and hit on his tough-on-crime talking points. The campaign event was a private one but FOX 2 was there. We'll look at the crime statistics he argued are worse under the Biden-Harris regime and do a fact check.

Get caught up: Watch last night's Pulse below.