Barack Obama speaks at DNC night 2 & crime stats fact check

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  August 21, 2024 1:02pm EDT
Former president Barack Obama makes his case for why Vice President Harris should be elected president while speaking at the DNC. Plus, a Reality Check about crime statistics in the U.S. Also,, our Let It Rip panel's take on both campaigns, where things stand now, and where they need to go moving forward.

FOX 2 - On Night 2 of the Democratic National Convention former President Barack Obama gave the keynote speech supporting the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz ticket.

With less than 80 days left before Election Day, many are wondering if an ‘Obama-bump’ is in play with the vice president possibly getting a boost in the polls afterward. Battleground host S.E. Cupp joins us to talk about the impact on casual voters or those undecided, by the former president's prominent endorsement.

We'll also look at the evening's events as a whole, including former First Lady Michelle Obama's rousing speech after an uneven first night of the DNC which included President Joe Biden's uneven performance amid an excessively long program.

And - former President Donald Trump was in Livingston County to meet with law enforcement and hit on his tough-on-crime talking points. The campaign event was a private one but FOX 2 was there. We'll look at the crime statistics he argued are worse under the Biden-Harris regime and do a fact check.

