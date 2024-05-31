Fundraiser to restore 10 roofs in Detroit's Fitzgerald neighborhood

The Bargain Block boys are at it again.

House renovation experts Evan Thomas and Keith Bynum have set their sites on Detroit's Fitzgerald neighborhood for a fundraiser called Roof the Block.

"We really wanted to give back to the neighbors that have held these communities together for so long," Bynum said.

"We hope to raise $100,000 so we can give 10 roofs to 10 homeowners in the Fitzgerald neighborhood," Thomas added.

Thomas and Bynum are no strangers to the west side neighborhood. They have rehabbed a few homes in the Fitzgerald area –inside and out– for their popular Bargain Block show on HGTV.

However, this project is a little different.

"Once we got in the neighborhood and started working, we saw there was a big need for roofs," Bynum said. "The more people we talked to, it just became really clear that this is what we needed to do."

The roof is arguably the most critical part of a home to maintain, he said. "If that starts to fail, the rest of the house really is in a lot of danger."

When extensive repairs are needed, residents might give up – leaving behind another abandoned house.

"Stabilizing the neighborhood has been our number one goal since we started," Bynum said. "Our goal is to replace roofs that are kind of on the brink. That will save the house and make sure that the homeowners that live in this neighborhood stay here."

The effort is a collaboration between Nine Design + Homes, Brilliant Detroit, and the Relentless Care Foundation by Community Financial credit union. With their the fundraising is underway.

"This project is really important because we're committed to showing up with more than just dollars - we're out here to make connections," said Matt Nahan, the executive director of The Relentless Care Foundation.

"We hope to do 10 this summer, but we need everyone's help," Thomas said.

A GoFundMe has been set up and over $40,000 has been raised so far. The goal is $100,000.

"We've been working here for about four years now, and every time that we've ever had a need, the neighborhood has always come immediately to help us," Bynum said. "It really feels great to hopefully get all of this done and give back as much as they've given to us."

To donate to the Fitzgerald’s Roof Restoration Program's GoFundMe, click here.