Barricaded armed man surrenders to Detroit police on Mansfield Street

An armed man has surrendered to Detroit police peacefully after a brief standoff Thursday afternoon on the city's west side.

Investigators say the suspect had fired gunshots in the 12900 block of Mansfield, and another man, a legal CPL holder, returned fire in fear of his life but there were no injuries from either man. Spotspotter alerted Detroit police of the shooting at 1:20 p.m. then 911 calls were reported.

"Our investigators began their investigation, and the perpetrator was pointed out at an address we believe was his home," said Assistant Chief Franklin Hayes. "When our officers went to engage, he then ran inside."

Detroit police Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Teams all responded as DPD activated its protocol for a barricaded gunman.

Hayes said multiple shell casings were found in the area from two different calibers. No motive has been unearthed for what caused the suspect to open fire yet, Hayes said.



