Barricaded gunman shot by SWAT after opening fire on police, other homes in Farmington Hills

Police respond to a domestic abuse situation Sunday morning in Farmington Hills. The incident then led to gunshots on Morningview — right off of Middle Belt.

The female victim was able to get out of the house safely. Investigators say her boyfriend armed with an AR-style weapon started firing at officers, hitting squad cars and the officers retreated.

"That escalated in a heartbeat with a high-powered rifle," said Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King.

As SWAT teams arrived, the suspect barricaded himself inside the home with the victim’s two children. Those kids locked themselves in an upstairs bedroom and then eventually were able to escape to safety.

But then came another volley of shots from the suspect.

"It wasn’t just a couple shots and done," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. "I mean, I was here and he was opening fire again. (Chief King and I) were both here together and we could see cars taking rounds. And some of those rounds were going across Middle Belt and neighbors' homes."

A sniper from the SWAT team fired a single shot at the suspect to stop the threat. The 32-year-old suspect taken to an area hospital and arrested.

"What a crazy world we’re in - and how could people be doing this, in this day and age?" said Jeff who works nearby. "It’s a nice area and we don’t have have stuff like that here."

Authorities say it is a miracle no one else was injured.

"I want to commend the officers their professionalism, their tactical training, their decision making and all of that went into this tragic situation not being much worse," King said.



