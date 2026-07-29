Barricaded gunman suspect arrested after standoff on Detroit's east side

The Brief A barricaded armed suspect was arrested early Wednesday morning. The incident took place on Detroit's east side in the 15800 block of Fairmount. A woman from inside the residence was recovered safe.



A domestic situation unfolded into a barricaded gunman standoff with Detroit police on the city's east side.

The backstory:

The 46-year-old suspect was arrested after surrendering to police, with no injuries at residence in the 15800 block of Fairmount, according to a Detroit police spokesperson.

A 35-year-old woman was also inside the home and was recovered safe.

The incident began around 12:41 a.m. when Detroit police said the suspect had stated he was having suicidal thoughts, and was going to fire his gun.

After arriving, officers found several bullet casings on the porch of the home, and the woman's vehicle was running while parked in the driveway.

After scouts knocked on the door of the residence and received no answer, a barricaded scene was declared, DPD said.

This incident is actively being investigated. Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up or to DetroitRewards.TV.

The Source: Information for this report is from Detroit police.

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