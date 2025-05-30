Expand / Collapse search
Man barricaded inside Allen Park gas station involved in police standoff

By and David Komer
Published  May 30, 2025 6:17pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
ALLEN PARK. Mich. (FOX 2) - A police standoff is underway with a barricaded man inside an Allen Park gas station Friday night. 

A large police presence is in the area with traffic routes being diverted, as a SWAT team is gathered with guns drawn and a negotiator outside the store.

The situation has been unfolding since about 5:30 p.m. It is unclear if the man inside the Marathon gas station store is armed.

Photo by Dave Kinchen, FOX 2

The operation is underway at Southfield and Allen roads with police working to secure the surrounding area and block off traffic to keep bystanders at a distance.

