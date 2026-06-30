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Barricaded gunman surrenders to Detroit police after shooting at bailiffs during eviction

By David Komer
FOX 2 Detroit
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 30, 2026 1:42 PM EDT
Published June 30, 2026 1:42 PM EDT
Barricaded gunman surrenders after standoff with Detroit police on west side
Barricaded gunman surrenders after standoff with Detroit police on west side

Barricaded gunman surrenders after standoff with Detroit police on west side

A resident was being evicted near Livernois and Pickford Tuesday when he opened fire on bailiffs. After a standoff for about four hours, he surrendered. 

The Brief

    • A barricaded gunman surrendered to police around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
    • The incident began at about 12:30 p.m. when the 39-year-old man was being evicted by bailiffs.
    • After firing at bailiffs, he was involved in a standoff for the better part of four hours.

FOX 2 - A barricaded gunman situation was resolved peacefully after a standoff in the 18000 block of Stoepel on the city's northwest side.

Dig deeper:

The 39-year-old occupant was being evicted when he allegedly fired upon the bailiffs. Police then arrived at the scene and secured the location.

Detroit police are at the scene of a barricaded man on the city's west side
Detroit police are at the scene of a barricaded man on the city's west side

Detroit police are at the scene of a barricaded man on the city's west side

SkyFOX video from over a barricaded standoff at Pickford near Livernois.

The standoff began at 12:30 p.m. and was resolved with the suspect surrendering peacefully sometime around 4 p.m.

There were no injuries.

Detroit police said there is no danger to the community, but residents are being requested to stay sheltered in place as the investigation continues. 

Members of the 12th Precinct and Special Response Team were among the law enforcement which arrived at the scene.

Crime and Public SafetyDetroit