Bassist Stefan Lessard of Dave Matthews Band says what post pandemic concerts might look like

Stefan Lessard, Bass guitarist for the Dave Matthews Band, says he feels fortunate - the band can afford to have this year off.



"We still want to make music; we still want to make our lives meaningful as we were doing before all of this. We are just trying to reevaluate how to do that," he said.

They have been around for decades and have revenue through music sales and royalties. But in the same breath, he has a deep realization that the music industry is suffering.

"A lot of companies that are relying on us to go on tour, they are looking at a different situation right now," Lessard said. "The lighting companies, the touring company, the stage hands, all the people in the venues, it's a huge loss for the industry."

Making sure that music lasts and helps soothe during the pandemic, is close to the heart of all the band members. So the band, is releasing some old concerts on video every Wednesday night. They partnered with a non-profit and play a concert from our past.

"We are partnering with a different organization that is helping throughout this crisis right now, so the first week was World Central Kitchen," he said. "And then the following week we connected with Meals on Wheels. So on the forefront that's what we're doing and that's where we are connecting and we're trying to help people connect so they will donate to these great organizations out there on the front lines."

While the Future of touring is uncertain, Lessard is making sure he's hitting all the right notes during the break.

"All of a sudden it's well I haven't practiced any Dave Matthews songs in seven months and we have a gig in three months now," he said. "So I keep my hands like an athlete, I want to be able to as soon as I get the word that we're going back out I want to be able to go out 100 percent."

What will it look like moving forward in terms of touring and how will things look different?

"The drive-in concert has an interesting idea, right? Like a drive-in movie theater," he said. "Everyone turns their car off because it would be an environmental waste if everyone sat there with the cars running, but I think there is a possibility with a drive-in type concept.

"In terms of a regular concert, just sizing down, more intimate shows, maybe more shows. Instead of doing two nights in one place maybe we'll do four nights in one place. The same amount of people coming over those four nights but just spaced out.



"I think there are many creative solutions for us to be able to get everybody out in groups together."

