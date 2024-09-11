'Battle of the Badges' blood drive in Farmington Hills pits fire against police for a good cause on 9/11

Events throughout the day in metro Detroit helped pay homage to the victims of 9/11 on the 23rd anniversary of the tragedy.

That includes the Battle of the Badges at Farmington Hills, which pits the fire department and police department against one another in a friendly competition to see which can donate the most blood.

"This is our challenge. Every year we do this where we ask the police and fire locally to give blood and challenge each other to see who gives the most," said Marsha Ket, senior division supervisor for the city of Farmington Hills.

Taking place at the Costick Activities Center, it featured a whole lot of good will and even a father-son duo representing their respective teams.

"Today giving blood was almost painless. But it’s a great event that we have annually. It’s the Battle of the Badges. I like to come out and support my fire department," said Dennis Firment, staff lieutenant at the Farmington Hills Fire Department.

His son Clay said he had to show up to support his boys.

"You know it’s always nice to have a little competition."

There were also community members that took place in the blood drive - driven by a sense greater than themselves.

"That is important for me to be able to give back to the community for someone who I don’t know, regardless of race or ethnic background," said Carmen Davidson, a donor, "because we all bleed the same."

Meanwhile, the Oakland County Sheriff also paid respect to the first responders from that day - as well as the family members that supported them in their efforts.

"Having been at Ground Zero with a team from our office and other offices around the country that hits close to home. But it also is important to remember that men and women of public safety are doing this job everyday," said Michael Bouchard.

Over in Macomb County, another special ceremony was put on in Clinton Township, where officials shared what the day meant to them.

"It’s very emotional, extremely emotional even this many years later," said Clinton Township Supervisor Bob Cannon.