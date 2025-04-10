Hyperbaric chamber explosion: Oxford Center CEO out of jail after posing $2M bond

article

Tamela Peterson had been in the Oakland County Jail since March 11 after she was arrested and charged in connection with an explosion at the Oxford Center that killed a 5-year-old boy.

Thomas Cooper was in a hyperbaric chamber at the center in late January when it exploded, killing him and badly injuring his mother.

Months after the deadly blast, Peterson and three other employees of the Oxford Center were arrested and charged.

Peterson, her management assistant Gary Marken, and the center's safety manager Jeffrey Mosteller were all charged with second-degree murder, along with alternative counts of involuntary manslaughter, which would let a jury decide which charges fit the case.

A fourth Oxford Center worker, Aleta Moffitt, has been charged with embezzlement, involuntary manslaughter and one count of intentionally placing false information on a medical record as a medical provider. Moffitt was the operator of the hyperbaric chamber at the time.

Peterson's bond was set so high because there were concerns that she could be a flight risk. According to Oakland County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Kessel, Peterson has a China Visa, and recently purchased an amount of uncirculated Iraqi currency. Kessel also said she has ties to people out of the state and country.

She was the last person charged to still be in jail after the other suspects posted bond.

Experts on hyperbaric chamber treatments were consulted for the investigation, and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said "horrifying and simple conclusions were reached."

Nessel said the Oxford Center routinely operated sensitive and lethal, dangerous hyperbaric chambers beyond their expected service lifetime and in complete disregard of vital safety measures and practices considered essential by medical and technical professionals.

She called it a business that was purely for cash.

In addition to lacking property safety measures, Peterson is accused of interfering with the investigation and criticizing Cooper while he was on fire. Sources say Peterson allegedly shared CCTV photos of the boy and made disturbing comments about him.

"If my leg was on fire, I would at least try to hit it and put it out. He just laid there and did nothing," Peterson allegedly said.

Magistrate Elizabeth Chiappelli made reference to the claim of Peterson sharing photos from inside the center when Peterson was arraigned.