Bear safety tips: What to do after black bear sightings in southern Michigan

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The Brief Last month a black bear was spotted in Flat Rock, while another bear was found this week in a tree in Mt. Pleasant. Most bears are found in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula, but they can and do travel to other areas. Residents should be mindful of bears, no matter where they live in the state.



While black bears are more likely to be spotted in the Upper Peninsula and northern portion of Michigan's Lower Peninsula, recent sightings show that all areas of the state could see these animals.

There are an estimated 10,350 black bears throughout the Upper Peninsula, while the Lower Peninsula is home to 2,100 bears, according to a 2024 Department of Natural Resources survey.

In May, a black bear was caught on a Ring camera in Flat Rock, while another bear was recently found in a tree in Mt. Pleasant. The Mt. Pleasant bear was tranquilized and safely moved about 60 miles north of the city, but the Flat Rock bear hasn't been located and may still be roaming.

"Sometimes bears wander in and out of developed areas, but this one was so far inside the city limits that we thought it best to intervene and take the bear out of this situation in a safe manner," said Mark Boersen, a DNR wildlife biologist who participated in the effort to move the bear out of Mt. Pleasant.

For people who live in areas where these bears are more common, bear protocol is a part of daily life, but for those who don't see bears, it may not even be a thought.

Avoiding bears

The DNR has provided tips for keeping bears away, no matter where you live:

Consider taking bird feeders down in the spring and summer

Clean grills thoroughly after use

Avoid leaving pet food outside

Don't put trash out until collection day

What to do if you encounter a bear

If you see a bear in the woods before it notices you, stand still, don’t approach and enjoy the moment. Then move away quietly in the opposite direction.

If you encounter a bear that’s aware of you, don’t run, as running may trigger a chase response. Back away slowly in the opposite direction and wait for the bear to leave. Bears prefer to avoid people whenever possible, but they are powerful wild animals and may defend themselves when surprised or feeling threatened.

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