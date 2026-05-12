Expand / Collapse search

Southeast Michigan black bear: Officials on the hunt in Flat Rock area

By
Published  May 12, 2026 11:30pm EDT
Flat Rock
FOX 2 Detroit
Black bear spotted wandering in Southeast Michigan neighborhood

Black bear spotted wandering in Southeast Michigan neighborhood

This one isn't in the job description for local police officers, but yes, they are on bear duty after one was spotted on a Blink security system roaming outside a house. A grizzly situation caught on security video in Flat Rock. Police confirmed the sighting of a black bear. And it could be "claws-for-concern!"

The Brief

    • A black bear was caught on camera in Southeast Michigan on Tuesday.
    • There are approximately 12,450 in Michigan.
    • The bear was seen very close to Dan Priest’s house on Woodruff Road near Olmstead and I-75.

FLAT ROCK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A black bear is on the loose downriver and several Southeast Michigan police departments are on alert as well as state wildlife officials.

Big picture view:

Officials are on bear duty after one was spotted on a Blink security system roaming outside a house in Flat Rock. Police confirmed the sighting of the bear and it could be "claws-for-concern!"

The bear was seen very close to Dan Priest’s house on Woodruff Road near Olmstead and I-75. 

Officials investigating Flat Rock black bear sighting

Officials investigating Flat Rock black bear sighting

A black bear sighting has authorities on high alert after video from a home in the area showed one walking at night. The sighting was in the area of Woodruff Road, between Olmstead and I-75 in Flat Rock. If you do see the bear, please do not approach or interact with it. Instead, avoid the animal and call the police department. The City of Rockwood is also advising residents to exercise caution following its sighting on a home security camera. The bear was seen moving through a residential yard before continuing north.

Why in Southeast Michigan?

"If it’s overpopulation or crowding, or for food or who knows, maybe somebody startled it, and it just wandered away," said Priest. "It just kept wandering until it got further and further away. There are long strips of forest and woodland around here."

Rockwood Police says the Michigan DNR has been notified and is monitoring the situation with no reports of aggressive behavior or property damage.

"We get all the animals from the woods over there going to the stream on the other side of the street," said Priest. "We have actually peacocks and ponies living down the road in an apartment complex."

Officer Jones at nearby Gibraltar Police managed to get an ‘AI bear’ off the street, according to the Department's social media post. 

But the real one is still on the loose and a warning: don’t call if you see an alligator or snake. They aren’t trained for that.

 If you do see the black bear, Rockwood officials have some advice:

  • Do not approach
  • Make yourself look big
  • Keep your pets close too

Related

Black Bear spotted in Metro Detroit: Officials investigating Flat Rock sighting
article

Black Bear spotted in Metro Detroit: Officials investigating Flat Rock sighting

Officials are investigating a potential black bear sighting in Flat Rock after video appeared to show one walking near a home. The police department said the Michigan DNR has been notified of the sighting.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE:

Flat Rock