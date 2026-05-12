Southeast Michigan black bear: Officials on the hunt in Flat Rock area

The Brief A black bear was caught on camera in Southeast Michigan on Tuesday. There are approximately 12,450 in Michigan. The bear was seen very close to Dan Priest’s house on Woodruff Road near Olmstead and I-75.



A black bear is on the loose downriver and several Southeast Michigan police departments are on alert as well as state wildlife officials.

Big picture view:

Officials are on bear duty after one was spotted on a Blink security system roaming outside a house in Flat Rock. Police confirmed the sighting of the bear and it could be "claws-for-concern!"

The bear was seen very close to Dan Priest’s house on Woodruff Road near Olmstead and I-75.

Why in Southeast Michigan?

"If it’s overpopulation or crowding, or for food or who knows, maybe somebody startled it, and it just wandered away," said Priest. "It just kept wandering until it got further and further away. There are long strips of forest and woodland around here."

Rockwood Police says the Michigan DNR has been notified and is monitoring the situation with no reports of aggressive behavior or property damage.

"We get all the animals from the woods over there going to the stream on the other side of the street," said Priest. "We have actually peacocks and ponies living down the road in an apartment complex."

Officer Jones at nearby Gibraltar Police managed to get an ‘AI bear’ off the street, according to the Department's social media post.

But the real one is still on the loose and a warning: don’t call if you see an alligator or snake. They aren’t trained for that.

If you do see the black bear, Rockwood officials have some advice:

Do not approach

Make yourself look big

Keep your pets close too

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