Beaumont and staffing agencies face lawsuit for allegedly failing to investigate sexual harassment 

Beaumont Hospital and its staffing agencies are now facing a lawsuit.

On Friday, Attorney Geoffrey Fieger and Michal Hanna of Morgan & Morgan announced the filing of a lawsuit against the hospital and its agencies, regarding abhorrent sexual harassment that was allegedly committed by Beaumont's Director of Environmental Services against Delmita Dickey.

The lawsuit alleges that the director conveyed a quid pro pro policy to Dickey and indicated that her job would be in jeopardy if she refused to participate in sexual relations with him.

The lawsuit also states that the director touched dickey and sent her numerous inappropriate texts, including multiple graphic images of his penis.

Dickey says she complained of the sexual harassment, but her employer refused and failed to investigate the misconduct. She says she was forced to resign because of this reason.