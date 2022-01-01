Beaumont and DMC announce health systems' first babies of 2022

article

Beaumont Health welcomed the health system's first baby of 2022, Samirah Nura Ahmed, at their Royal Oak location.

Baby Samirah was born at 12:01 a.m. weighing eight pounds, eight ounces and measuring 21.5 inches long, the health system reported this morning.

Her proud parents are Khatune Papia and Didar Ahmed of Warren.

The Detroit Medical Center announced its' first baby of the new year, Zy'Aire Anthony-Thomas Bibbs at DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital on January 1, 2022, at 1:23 a.m. to mom Myranda of Detroit.

Zy'Aire was a healthy baby boy born at 6 pounds, 10 ounces and measured at 19 inches.

Introducing Zy'Aire Anthony-Thomas Bibbs.

