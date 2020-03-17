Beaumont begins processing Covid-19 tests in own laboratory

article

Beaumont Health Lab has begun processing a limited number of coronavirus Covid-19 tests in its own laboratory. This on-site processing allows doctors to get results in hours instead of days.

Dr. Barbara Ducatman, chief of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine for Beaumont Health, said the health system is conserving their testing supplies and only processing the tests for certain patients who meet Covid-19 testing criteria, and who are admitted to Beaumont hospitals or receiving treatment at a Beaumont emergency center.

Curbside screenings are also still available at all eight Beaumont hospitals. Hundreds of patients are being evaluated each day in their vehicles at each location.

Curbside Screening Hours

Dearborn, Royal Oak, Troy: 6 a.m. - 2 a.m.

Grosse Pointe, Farmington Hills, Taylor, Trenton and Wayne: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Curbside screening is reserved for drive-ups who have symptoms consistent with Covid-19

Symptoms include:

Fever

Dry Cough

Shortness of breath

Additionally, Beaumont Health has a Covid-19 hotline you can call if you have symptoms.

The hotline: 800-592-4784. It is in operation from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

As of Tuesday afternoon when this initiative was announced, 65 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Michigan.

Since the first cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Michigan on March 10, Gov. Whitmer has declared a state emergency, closed all schools, prohibited gatherings of more than 250 people, restricted visits to hospitals and other facilities, closed public spaces such as theaters, bars, gyms and casinos, and limited restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders.