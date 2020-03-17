Michigan coronavirus cases increase by 11, now up to 65 across the state

Michigan health officials confirmed 11 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, raising the state total to 65.

The 11 cases are two adult men in Detroit, a man in Ingham county, a woman in Jackson County, a man in Leelanau County, 2 men in Macomb County, 2 men in Oakland County, a man in Otsego County, and a man in Wayne County.

Authorities are now compiling the list in a daily rundown and counted the one case reported Monday night among the cases confirmed yesterday. There are 11 new cases since 6 p.m. Monday but a total of 12 cases added for all of Monday.

Since the first round of confirmations on March 10, the COVID-19 virus has spread to 15 counties, stretching from almost every county in southeast Michigan up to the state's northern half of the lower peninsula.

The spread of the virus is indicative that transmission isn't coming from travelers out of state, but between residents in Michigan.

As the state total incrementally climbs, state officials have begun enacting more drastic measures to reduce the number of places coronavirus can be spread.

On the heels of governor orders from Ohio and Illinois, Whitmer announced new restrictions on several kinds of businesses in Michigan to close or severely restrict crowds and foot traffic inside those establishments.

The Whitmer Administration has also taken other measures as well:

Expanding unemployment benefits to workers who may be experiencing unanticipated responsibilities due to coronavirus

Outlawing price gouging on goods, materials, emergency supplies and consumer food items linked to the COVID-19 state of emergency

Waive weight restrictions on vehicles supporting COVID-19 relief efforts

While these measures feel drastic, officials argue they are instrumental in reducing the potential spike in positive cases. While the measures may not reduce the number of cases that will be confirmed, it will slow the rate at which the disease can spread. Epidemiologists call this 'flattening the curve.'

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

