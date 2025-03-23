article

The Brief Robert Paljusevic, 21, of Macomb Township was charged with assault with intent to murder Sunday A judge denied bond for the defendant, believing he was a danger after shooting a coworker at a hospital The incident sparked a massive police response to the Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital



The 21-year-old hospital worker accused of shooting a coworker and sparking a massive police response in Oakland County appeared in court Sunday.

Robert Paljusevic, of Macomb Township, was arraigned on felony assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon charges.

Big picture view:

The alleged shooter inside the Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital parking deck last week made his first appearance in court since his arrest on Thursday.

Paljusevic stood mute and entered a plea of not guilty in the 52nd District Court.

Magistrate Cody Ellwanger denied the defendant bond, believing he was a danger to the community.

His next court date is a probable cause conference on March 31.

The backstory:

Paljusevic was arrested at his home late Thursday morning after police identified his vehicle and the home it was registered to.

Macomb County Sheriff's deputies arrived at a home in Macomb Township and took Paljusevic into custody.

Hours before, security at the Troy hospital alerted police to an active shooter after someone had been shot in the parking garage. They found a black Ford Escape with bullet holes and spent shell casings.

There was also a trail of blood leading into the hospital.

The victim had been struck in the arm and shoulder, before telling police the shooter's identity.

Related article

Dig deeper:

New details were revealed during Sunday's arraignment, including the relationship between the defendant and victim.

The two met at work as employees and became friends approximately a year ago, according to a Troy police detective, during the swear-to prior to the arraignment.

Paljusevic was described by the 25-year-old victim as "Jekyll and Hyde," who could be easy-going and then overreact. The victim's mother also described as the defendant as possessive of the victim.

The duo had a falling out after the victim's father died, and the defendant was excluded from a private viewing held by the family.

According to the detective, the defendant told the victim, "If I do see you outside in public, don't be surprised if something happens."

Family of the victim believe the two had stopped talking after the falling out.