Beaumont Hospitals in Dearborn, Farmington Hills and Trenton limit visitation due to coronavirus surge

Beaumont Hospitals in Dearborn and Farmington Hills are limiting the visitation of family and friends effective Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 8 a.m. to protect patients, staff and community as COVID-19 cases in the state surge.

Beaumont Hospital, Trenton will limit visitors beginning Thursday, Nov. 19 at 8 a.m. Beaumont, Grosse Pointe, Royal Oak and Taylor and Troy also recently reinstated visitor restrictions.

"We've had a notable rise in COVID-19 cases in Metro Detroit," said Dr. Nick Gilpin, medical director of Infection Prevention and Epidemiology for Beaumont Health. "Last spring, we took care of the most COVID-19 patients in the state and we know that taking difficult steps like restricting visitors will help us keep our patients and our staff safe."

Beaumont says in a release that all campuses are safe and remain open to all patients needing health care including emergency visits, testing and surgery. Patients should continue to go to any Beaumont Emergency Center for medical issues that need urgent attention. The local medical leadership at each campus makes the determination about when to implement visitor restrictions.

Visitation Limitations Details:

No one will be allowed in rooms of patients with pending or positive COVID-19 tests except for individuals who are approaching the end-of-life, patients under 21 years of age, women in labor, or other extreme circumstances where the benefits of presence outweigh the risk of COVID-19 exposure.

For other patients, we are restricting visitors until further notice with the following exceptions where one support person will be permitted unless otherwise indicated. Exceptions only apply if visitors screen negative for symptoms of respiratory infection. Any visitation request that differs from these guidelines will be reviewed by clinical leadership or the administrator on call.

Mother in labor or with pregnancy complications. A doula in addition to the designated partner is permitted.

Children who are 21 years of age or under. Two parents are permitted with the exception if babies in Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) where additional restrictions may be required.

Person who is in serious or critical condition or in hospice care.

Person at end-of-life. Talk with nursing staff about additional family taking turns at the loved one's bedside. (Two people are permitted at the bedside)

Adult with cognitive, physical, or mental disability requiring help with the provision of medical care or activities of daily living, speaking for the patient, and keeping patient safe.

Person undergoing a surgical procedure.

Advertisement

When required for physical or emotional support and arrangements are made in advance, a person having an outpatient test or procedure, a person who must exercise power of attorney or court-appointed guardianship for a patient.



According to Beaumont, every site allows a support person to escort a patient into the Emergency Center, but there is site-to-site variation regarding whether the support person may stay after the patient is registered.