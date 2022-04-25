Beaumont Outpatient Campus opens in Livonia this week

The new Beaumont Outpatient Campus in Livonia opens Wednesday.

The center at 7 Mile and Haggerty will have CAT scans, X-ray services, and more.

"When you think about Beaumont as a whole and where we have Beaumont locations this was an area that was missing," said Imana "Mo" Minard, the director of nursing for Beaumont.

Also, an emergency center will open June 1.

The new center is something the community wanted.

"We are all moving to the outpatient because we are all into preventative services, so everything is shifting to outpatient," Minard said.

There’s also a staffing model the Livonia campus is utilizing to recruit top level talent and avoid a worker shortage

Advertisement

"We created a staffing model that No. 1 gets rid of the midnight shift so we split our shifts differently, which has brought in more people, and we’ve given people the opportunity to choose the day they want to work, so they have structure but also the flexibility," MInard said.