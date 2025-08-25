The Brief What should the state of Michigan focus on improving over the next several years on Belle Isle? That's the question managers are asking with a new survey that looks to gauge thoughts on 11 potential projects to work on. It could include the boathouse, more hiking trails, a restored band shell or more community space.



Nearly a thousand acres of public land are in need of your input as managers look at future projects to focus on Belle Isle.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources wants to hear from the public about how they should prioritize the next few years of work on the island. It could be slowing traffic, restoring old structures, or opening more bathrooms.

The survey will be open until Labor Day for anyone interested in giving their take.

Big picture view:

The Belle Isle Park Strategic Management Plan helps outline the next steps the DNR and other managers of the island's operations will take as they work to further improve the public space.

It could be refurbishing some of the old buildings already standing on the island or adding something new. Millions of dollars have already been invested in reopening the conservatory as well as fixing the old James Scott Memorial Fountain, as well as reopening the casino.

The next 10 years of projects will be based on what the public hopes to see improved first. There are already 11 ideas the DNR has identified for future work.

Belle Isle Projects

The work includes:

Extending the beach and renovating the bath house

Restoring the Belle Isle Boathouse

Building a new café at the Belle Isle White House

Improved canal access and more trails

Renovating the Carillon Peace Tower

Adding more playgrounds for kids

Fixing up the music band shell

Rebuilding piers and docks for a potential ferry service

Creating a new interpretive center at the old sawmill

Activating the former stable yard

Opening more community and volunteer space

Dig deeper:

Restoring the old buildings in need of repair will require similar investment from sources outside of normal budgetary sources.

As an example, it cost approximately $10 million to restore the Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory, which reopened after years of work in December 2024.

A lot of the money went toward a new glass dome that encompasses everything growing in the historic greenhouse. There were also repairs to the floor and walls in the showroom, as well as new improvements to the vestibule, as well as sidewalk repairs at the Lake Tacoma overlook.

None of the funding came from the state, however. Most of it was from the federal government, while another $2.5 million arrived in private donations.

Figuring out where the money will come from will play a big role in the upcoming projects the DNR targets over the next 10 years.

Related article

What you can do:

For more information on the development plan, check out this link.

The survey can be found here. It will be available for the community to fill out until Sept. 8 on Labor Day. There are also Spanish and Arabic language options for the survey.