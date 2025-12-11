Michigan bringing back iconic license plate for America's 250th birthday

article

The Brief Michigan is bringing back its 1976 red, white, and blue license plate in honor of America's 250th birthday. The limited-edition plate will be available to order next year. It is the third legacy plate to recently return.



Following the recent trend of Michigan reviving classic license plates, another iconic plate is set to return.

Michigan's red, white, and blue license plate will soon be available to order in honor of America's 250th birthday, which is next year.

The backstory:

It was first released in 1976 as a bicentennial plate. It won Michigan its first "Plate of the Year" award from the Automobile License Plate Collectors Association.

The state said the new, limited-edition plate is a modern take on the original, and includes a "26" in the corner.

"As we prepare to celebrate our nation’s 250th anniversary, I’m proud to announce Michigan’s iconic red, white and blue license plate will return to our roads in 2026," Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said. "Our latest legacy plate honors our country’s founding and history along with our ongoing fight for freedom, equality, and justice for all."

How to get one:

The plate will be available to buy beginning Jan. 2 through the end of 2026. It can be purchased for $55 on the Michigan Secretary of State website, at an SOS branch, or when buying a vehicle from a dealership.

Of that fee, $50 goes into the Michigan Transportation Fund and $5 is the plate service fee.

Dig deeper:

The new plate joins two other legacy plates that Michigan drivers are now able to select.

A blue Great Lakes plate and a black Great Lakes State plate that were both issued from 1983 through 2007 were re-released earlier this year.

