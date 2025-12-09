Pregnant Monroe mother who lost everything in mobile home fire opens up GoFundMe

The Brief Marissa Jackson says her life was changed in an instant when she got a call that her home was on fire. Jackson, her two children and unborn baby were left without a home and without the essentials.



A mother who is expecting her third child in just a few weeks is hoping for a Christmas miracle after her home was destroyed by a fire.

Local perspective:

Marissa Jackson says her life was changed in an instant when she got a call that her home was on fire. She said she rushed home to find her roof had collapsed and everything was consumed by flames. The fire then reignited, leading to the fire department to come back to extinguish the flames again.

Jackson, her two children and unborn baby were left without a home and without the essentials. She said the loss was hard on her and her children, the fire even taking their Christmas gifts.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe has been opened up, you can donate by tapping here.