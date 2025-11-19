Belle Isle Zoo demolition brings somber reactions from Detroit residents

The Brief Belle Isle Zoo is set to be demolished. The area has been closed down since 2002. The 18-acre site will have nature trails with much of the big oaks and mature trees saved.



The sights and sounds of construction are filling the air on Belle Isle as demolition begins on the island’s zoo.

The site spans 18 acres and has been defunct for over two decades.

Big picture view:

Carl Crumbey loves Belle Isle—he comes here every day to walk, and he remembers the Belle Isle Zoo, back when there were clowns, flamingos, and cute little goats.

"I’m 91 years old. I thank God I’m able to walk out here with a stick. It’s a beautiful day for a walk. Beautiful day," Crumbey said.

However, there haven’t been any animals or zoo animals here for at least two decades. This place has been closed down since 2002. So instead of lions, tigers, and bears, oh my, get ready for some construction equipment.

"A lot of the structure is in poor shape. We’re removing it; it’s a health and safety hazard. We’ve been trying to keep folks safe and don’t want them going in," said Amanda Treadwell from the DNR.

Soon, this 18-acre site will have nature trails with much of the big oaks and mature trees saved, as well as an additional 110 parking spots.

"I think it’s a good thing because basically it was all blocked off for years, and all you’d have in there was the graffiti guys, and it was to the point of no return as far as rehabilitating it. Rather than having it blocked off, I think it’s a good idea they can put some trails on there, open it up, and get use out of that land," said Glenn Ryder from Detroit.

Dig deeper:

This land has a rich history—not even the first zoo here at Belle Isle.

"There’s been a long history of zoos at the park: the safari land zoo was the fourth zoo here. The original zoo was back behind shelter 8. Folks might know the legend of Shiba the elephant, who was bought by children of Detroit with pennies and is actually buried here," said Ryder.

His thoughts on the demolition?

"I hate that they tear down anything that’s been out here for years," said Crumbey. "I’ve been coming out here since I was 16 years old, coming out here and running around the zoo. Now I’m trying to walk around it."

Walk around, reminisce, remember the good times, and get ready to make some more. Demolition will be complete by the end of the month.