"Belle of the ball" annual event offers free prom dresses to high school seniors

According to USA Today, the average cost of a prom dress is around $600.

Because of one event, high school seniors can look forward to looking their best this year.

" Well, I just wanted it cuz it was pink and pretty, and pink is my favorite color, so it was perfect," says She'aral Carter, event attendee.

Wayne County Commissioner Alisha Bell's annual "Belle of the ball" event allows high school seniors to pick out free prom dresses and shoes.

"These are brand new dresses with tags still on them. All of the bridal shops that have given us dresses over the years, we have shoes, so it's just a wonderful collaboration," says Bell.

This is the 13th year that this event has taken place, and this year was a little different, having to implement COVID restrictions.

Bell says there were 1,000 dresses to giveaway, and she says seniors are lucky to be having prom this year.