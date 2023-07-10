Beloved Bavarian Inn Matriarch Dorothy Zehnder dies at age 101

article

Dorothy Zehnder, of the acclaimed Bavarian Inn and a giant in the Frankenmuth community died over the weekend at the age of 101.

The beloved matriarch and staple of the well-known and family-run business had dedicated more than 85 years of her life to the inn. According to a release from the inn, Zehnder died with family members by her side on July 9.

Born December, 1921 in Reese, Michigan, she spent most of her life only 10 miles away from her birthplace in Frankenmuth. She was a lifelong member of the St. Lorenz Lutheran Church and oversaw the service of thousands of people a day and the creation of 900,000 meals a year.

"We mourn the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and family matriarch," the family said in a statement. "We extend our thanks for the support from the Frankenmuth community and ask that you help us remember Dorothy for the amazing woman she was and who will remain in our hearts. Our family will continue to uphold the spirit of Dorothy and her legacy to this community."

She is survived by her brother, two children, and her son-in-law, as well as 10 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Her husband previously died.

She was also an inductee in the 2020 Michigan Women's Hall of Fame and a recipient of the Saginaw Lifetime Achievement Award.

One of her claims to fame was her three cookbooks she authored, titled "Cookies and Bars", "Come Cook with Me" and "From My Kitchen to Yours."