Beloved teacher's reassignment from Westland high school outrages students, parents

A beloved teacher's transfer to another school within a Wayne County education district has parents and students disturbed they are losing one of the community's favorite educators.

Students at John Glenn High School say the reassignment of English teacher Dave Daly would only harm the district by further disrupting class while removing a popular figure at the school. Some teens said the school has the wrong priorities.

"Our education needs to be on a higher level than the school being in business. Students and teachers are not transactions," said Kiersten West, a senior at John Glenn High School.

West was among many at a Thursday protest arguing against Daly's transfer within the district. The move will take him to a teaching position at Wayne Memorial High School. The change was effective as of Monday.

Parents know Daly well because many have kids who attend school specifically because he's waiting for them. Amber Raines' daughter is one of them.

"She missed over 40 days of school last year due to her social anxiety. Since she has had this teacher for her first hour class, she has missed five days so far this year," she said. "He really brings her out of her shell."

Raines was among the parents also concerned about what the disruption would mean for the student body.

"When they take this teacher away from her that she counts on so much on a daily basis, it's going to greatly negatively affect her attendance," Raines said

Daly said the move is sad, as is the timing, but also understands there's a need elsewhere he is filling.

"I also know 9th graders who I’m going to receive at Wayne Memorial need a teacher too," said Daly.

Dave Daly

When contacted for an interview, the school district instead sent a statement that reads:

"Our teachers recognize that helping their students succeed is their highest priority, even in cases when reassignments need to occur. While we understand the impact such changes can have, we are committed to ensuring that every student receives a high quality education."

Amid the strife, Daly knows one fact is for certain.

"This shows right here that the work I’ve always done has been 100% validated," he said.