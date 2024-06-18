Expand / Collapse search

Berkley considers adding overnight street parking passes

By and Amber Ainsworth
Published  June 18, 2024 7:45am EDT
Overnight street parking may soon be changing in Berkley. Right now, residents cannot park on the street overnight, but under a new ordinance, they would be allowed to if they buy an annual pass for a proposed fee of $300.

BERKLEY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Overnight parking permits may soon be coming to Berkley after the city council approved the first read-through of a new parking ordinance Monday.

Currently, parking on Berkley streets is not allowed between 2-6 a.m., with the exception of special events and construction. In those instances, a temporary permit may be issued to residents. This creates issues for households with more vehicles than driveway space. 

Under the new plan, residents would be able to purchase an annual parking pass for $300. That parking pass would allow overnight parking for one vehicle registered at their home. 

This plan garnered a mixed response from residents.

"If we do end up having to have permits, I think $300 is a joke," one resident said at Monday's meeting. "It should be $1,000 or more. If people are paying $200 a month for cell phones, they can afford a little bit of money to inconvenience other residents."

Another resident called the price steep.

The city's ban on overnight parking is designed to allow for better road maintenance and clearing, along with more visibility for police patrols. 

The issue will be reviewed again at the next city council meeting before a final decision is made. 

