Berkley considers adding overnight street parking passes

Overnight parking permits may soon be coming to Berkley after the city council approved the first read-through of a new parking ordinance Monday.

Currently, parking on Berkley streets is not allowed between 2-6 a.m., with the exception of special events and construction. In those instances, a temporary permit may be issued to residents. This creates issues for households with more vehicles than driveway space.

Under the new plan, residents would be able to purchase an annual parking pass for $300. That parking pass would allow overnight parking for one vehicle registered at their home.

This plan garnered a mixed response from residents.

"If we do end up having to have permits, I think $300 is a joke," one resident said at Monday's meeting. "It should be $1,000 or more. If people are paying $200 a month for cell phones, they can afford a little bit of money to inconvenience other residents."

Another resident called the price steep.

The city's ban on overnight parking is designed to allow for better road maintenance and clearing, along with more visibility for police patrols.

The issue will be reviewed again at the next city council meeting before a final decision is made.