Berkley K-9 catches armed robber after suspect runs across freeway in front of officer

Berkley's police K-9 Bear helped capture an armed robbery suspect who was on the run in Farmington Hills last month.

Watch bodycam footage of the arrest above.

The police department was responding to assist Farmington Hills police in searching for the suspect July 22.

Police did not see the suspect in the area, and Bear and his handler, Officer Brian Anderson, started to leave. However, the suspect ran across M-5 in front of the police vehicle as they were leaving. The suspect continued across both sides of the road and into tall grass.

He tried to hide, but Bear was able to track him down. The suspect was arrested.