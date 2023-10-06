Berkley Restaurant Weekend features haunted zombie shuttle Friday, food and drink specials

article

Berkley Restaurant Weekend starts Friday with a haunted zombie shuttle to bring you to all the delicious restaurants.

The shuttle featuring decorations and music will run from 5-9 p.m. Friday between from 11 Mile as far west as Quality Roots, Coolidge between 11 Mile and 12 Mile, and up 12 Mile between Thomas and Coolidge as far as Green Lantern.

A dozen restaurants in Berkley and just across the city border on 11 Mile in Oak Park will have food and drink specials on Friday and Saturday.

In addition to the restaurants and bars participating, Quality Roots will be giving customers a free pre-roll and air freshener when they make a purchase. Also, Reware Vintage will be open Friday evening, so you can shop while visiting the city.

To add to the Halloween theme of the shuttle, skeletons are out and ready to greet you as part of Downtown BOOkley.

Restaurant weekend features

Amici's

Pumpkin Martini special

Berkley Common

Happy Hour Specials

Music featuring the Scott Wrona Jazz Trio.

BeWell Health Center

15% off all smoothies all weekend long.

Open Friday until 9 PM.

Bombshell Treat Bar

Pop Up treat bar outside their store on Coolidge on Friday, October 6 from 5-9 PM.

Vampire Kiss: Red Wine & Raspberry Sorbet / Black Raspberry Chocolate Shell / Red Wine Reduction Drizzle / Freeze-Dried Raspberries / Dark Chocolate Shavings / Glitter Dust

Mummy Dearest: Cookies & Cream Ice Cream / Cookie Dough Shell / White Chocolate Drizzle / Candy Eyes

Buttered Rum: Buttered Rum Ice Cream / Toasted White Chocolate Shell / Rum Butterscotch Drizzle / Gold Sprinkles / Popping Candy

Casa Amado

Friday, October 6: Baja Fish Tacos

Saturday, October 7: Al Pastor Tacos

Chazzano Coffee

14% off everything Friday, October 6 until 4 PM when you take a selfie in front of our new mural and post on social media!

CLOSED Saturday, October 7

Coffee & Bark

50% off Frappe Flights during Restaurant Weekend.

Dog & Pony Show Brewing

Bring in a receipt from any other Restaurant Weekend participant and get buy 1, get one free pint.

Green Lantern Pizza

20% off food and drinks all weekend.

Mongers' Provisions / Rind

10% off food and drink menu at Rind.

Oak Park Social

Food Specials (Dine-in only):

$10 Single or Double Cheeseburger

$9 OPS Patty Melt

$5 Soup of the Day

Drink Specials:

$3 Short's Locals Light on Draft

$5 Old Nation M-43 on Draft

$10 French Martinis

$7 House Wine Special on select wines

Republica

Republica celebrates its 10th Anniversary during this year's Restaurant Weekend! They're offering "Milestone Munchies: A Decade of Dining" favorites from the last ten years, available October 6-7 only.

Soup: Chicken Chili

Shareables:

Home Wrecka

Tomato Fritters

Handhelds:

Members Only Club

Salmon Burger

Entrees:

Ma's Meatloaf

Duck Pasta

Dessert: Republica's Banana Cake

Cocktail: Basil Blood Orange Gimlet

Urge Juice

20% off new Pumpkin Spice Mushroom Coffee Latte. Open October 6-7 until 6 PM.

