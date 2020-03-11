Bernie supporters take staggering primary blow from Biden at Detroit watch party

Many considered the Michigan Primary to be Bernie Sanders' last stand.

A large watch party gathered at the Anchor Bar in Detroit but left disappointed as Joe Biden appeared to pull away early and maintain his lead.

With 44 percent of the districts reporting, Biden has 53 percent of the vote to Sanders' 40 percent, with the reward being 125 delegates at stake in Michigan.

Sanders was counting on winning Michigan spending the entire weekend here in Dearborn, Detroit, Ann Arbor and Grand Rapids.

FOX 2 spoke with Sanders' state coordinator in Michigan what does it mean that Sanders spent so much time in state while Biden used surrogates and arrived on Monday.

He blamed three-hour waits in East Lansing, Ann Arbor, Kalamazoo.

Advertisement

Sen. Sanders issued a statement right after the polls closed at 8 p.m. saying he was concerned about those long lines even invoking the term "voter supression."