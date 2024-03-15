Here are the best airports in North America for 2023
Airports help get travelers to their destinations while offering a place to rest during layovers or flight cancellations.
But all airports in the U.S. have their differences, with some receiving higher ratings than others based on Airports Council International’s annual ASQ awards, which recognizes airport excellence in customer experience.
Categories for the top awards for North American airports are "best airport" which factors in the number of passengers airports serve annually. The winners represent a top 20% overall satisfaction score based on passenger surveys filled out before departure.
And the other categories are "cleanest airport," "most dedicated staff," "most enjoyable airport," and "easiest airport journey," representing the top 5% of airports in the area.
Here are the best airports in North America in 2023, according to the ACI.
Best airports by size and region
Airports serving 2 to 5 million passengers per year
- Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in Greer, South Carolina
- Portland International Jetport in Portland, Maine
- Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan
Airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers per year
- Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Cincinnati, Ohio
- Indianapolis International Airport in Indianapolis, Indiana
- Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport
Airports serving 15 to 25 million passengers per year
- Dallas Love Field Airport in Dallas, Texas
- Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Florida
Airports serving 25 to 40 million passengers per year
- LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York
- Minneapolis/St Paul International Airport in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Airports serving over 40 million passengers per year
- Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas
- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia
- Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Canada
Also making the list is Fort McMurray International Airport in Fort McMurray, Canada and Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International Airport in Saskatoon, Canada. Both airports serve under 2 million passengers a year.
Airports with the most dedicated staff
- Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan
- Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in Greer, South Carolina
- Portland International Jetport in Portland, Maine
Easiest airport journey
- Fort McMurray International Airport in Fort McMurray, Canada
- Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan
- Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in Greer, South Carolina
Most enjoyable airport
- Fort McMurray International Airport in Fort McMurray, Canada
- Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan
- Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in Greer, South Carolina
Cleanest airport
- Fort McMurray International Airport in Fort McMurray, Canada
- Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan
- Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in Greer, South Carolina
This story was reported from Washington, D.C.