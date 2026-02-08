Beverly Hills Police seeking man who is missing from nursing facility

article

Police are seeking the public's help to locate Joseph Ham Mitchell, 59, who went missing from a facility near 13 Mile and Greenfield overnight.

Mitchell was seen at about 1:30 a.m. by an officer, who didn't know the man was missing from the facility at that time. Mission Point Nursing and Physical Rehab Center, located at 18200 W. 13 Mile Road reported him missing around 4 p.m. Sunday, saying they thought he was in the facility as recently at 9:30 a.m.

After police started searching they were notified of Mitchell's contact with the officer from a neighboring community much earlier in the morning. Mitchell had told the officer at that time that he was confused and lost, and was trying to get to a bs stop. He was taken to a SMART shelter at Woodward and 14 Mile and dropped off then. When police were notified he was missing, they went back and he was gone.

The man is 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighs about 150 pounds. He has black and grey hair and stubble on his face. He was last seen wearing a grey jacket.

Anyone with information on Mitchell's whereabouts should call either 9-1-1 or the Beverly Hills Police Department at 248-540-3400.