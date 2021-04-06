Beware of COVID-19 vaccine surveys offering rewards, cash

Scammers are targeting people who have been vaccinated by sending them surveys promising cash and other rewards for participation.

According to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, people have received text messages or emails asking them to complete a survey after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The surveys ask for the person to pay for shipping and handling for a prize that is never delivered.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson are not conducting post-vaccine surveys, and any messages received claiming to be from those companies are scams. If you get an email that says it is a vaccine survey, do not open it.

"Scammers continue to find ways to steal personal information and although many who have received the COVID vaccine have a sense of pride, it is crucial that people avoid sharing their vaccination cards for this exact reason," Nessel said. "Bad actors are resourceful and with any piece of personally identifiable information, they will work hard to find out more about you. If you do receive a suspicious email or text, remember to never click on any unsolicited links or attachments, and also remember that no legitimate surveys will ever ask for your credit card or bank account number to pay for a ‘free’ reward."

Fraudulent texts can be reported to 7726 for investigation.