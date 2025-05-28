Beyond the track: How a Michigan simulator is redefining car design

The Brief Multimatic has invested $5 million in an advanced racing simulator located in Novi. This simulator drastically cuts vehicle development time and costs for automakers and race teams by enabling extensive virtual testing. Beyond racing, the technology is used to refine the feel of everyday cars, aiming for safer and more efficient designs.



With the Detroit Grand Prix arriving in Downtown Detroit this weekend, a southeast Michigan company is making a significant investment in cutting-edge technology that promises to transform automotive development and racing.

Multimatic, with its research and development based in Novi, has developed a state-of-the-art racing simulator designed to save automakers and race teams millions of dollars and years of development time through virtual testing. But it's more than just for drivers on the tracks.

The global company employees 6,000 workers and is headquartered in Toronto, and has invested in a $5 million driving simulator, which is part of its virtual engineering efforts aimed at eliminating the need for physical prototypes in vehicle development.

This technology allows for the fine-tuning of vehicle dynamics, typically a two- to four-year process, to be completed in approximately one year.

What they're saying:

Brian Burke, Executive Vice President at Multimatic, said the facility is so efficient because of virtual testing.

"In the secret room we are going to take you in, that’s where we do all the virtual engineering. We have our $5 million simulator," Burke said. "All the things that sit under the car that give you how it feels when it goes over bumps and potholes that all has to be fine-tuned and normally that would take 2, 3, 4 years to get it right and to the level that we want and we are able to do that in about a year with virtual equipment."

Burke also highlighted the immediate benefits of using a simulator for testing: when something goes wrong, you don't have to rebuild the car.

"That’s the advantage of the simulator you just hit the reset button and go again," he said. "That is the beauty of using a simulator. I will show you. You just run through it and come back again. That’s way more comfortable than actually doing it."

While the $6 million may seem like a steep price tag, it offers significant cost savings compared to traditional car manufacturing and test driving.

"It’s millions of dollars saved," Burke said.

Big picture view:

Multimatic's simulator technology extends beyond professional racing, with applications for everyday driving. Automakers can use these simulators to improve the feel of vehicles on common roads, using examples like Coolidge Highway and I-696 for ride evaluation.

The simulator also allows for real-time adjustments, such as changing suspension settings at the touch of a button, further saving time and money for automakers compared to physical modifications. This investment in virtual engineering aims to provide a cost-saving advantage to drivers everywhere by using virtual test drives.

This advanced simulation technology significantly impacts both the automotive industry and daily drivers. By drastically reducing development time and costs, it enables car manufacturers to innovate faster and potentially bring more refined vehicles to market. For race teams, it provides a crucial competitive edge, allowing them to perfect their setups without the inherent risks or expenses of physical track time.

Ultimately, this investment in virtual engineering contributes to safer and more efficient vehicle designs for everyone.