Biden calls on wealthy to ‘pay their fair share’ in speech on economy

President Joe Biden made his case for his economic plan again Thursday, saying America is at an inflection point.

During a 22-minute speech in the East Room of the White House, he said the economy has functioned particularly well for the top 1% of Americans over the years, but not so much for everyone else.

And that inequity has only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many billionaires saw their net worth go up since March 2020 while average Americans had to deal with record unemployment, job instability and the threat of evictions.

Biden stressed his economic plan will not just help the U.S. rebuild what it lost in 2020, it’ll help America "build back better."

"For a long time, this economy has worked great for those at the top," Biden said. "For ordinary Americans, the people who built this country, they have been basically cut out of the deal."

Throughout his presidency, Biden has touted his Build Back Better plan — which would cut taxes for families with children and workers without children while lowering the cost of child care, higher education, housing, health care and prescription drugs.

The House passed Biden’s $3.5 trillion rebuilding plan last month, but it faces an uphill battle in the Senate. Republicans are in staunch opposition to the measure — dismissing it as "far-left" and "socialism."

Senate Democrats plan on passing the measure through reconciliation, meaning it only needs 51 votes and the GOP couldn't use a filibuster to block it.

Even so, some Democrats are at odds over the bill’s price tag, which threatens to derail Biden’s proposal altogether.

More liberal Senators, who are in favor of the legislation, have threatened to block the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill if moderate Democrats don’t support the $3.5 trillion plan.

Biden met Wednesday with key centrist holdouts, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who want to lower the price tag substantially.

Still, Democrats appear determined not to let this moment slip. Even with their majority at risk, they appear poised to push the package to passage, making it a central referendum in the midterm elections in 2022 on whether voters embrace the vision put forth by Democrats who control the White House and Congress.