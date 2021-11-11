Biden comes to Detroit Nov. 17 for opening of GM's EV Factory ZERO plant

article

President Joe Biden is coming to Detroit on Nov. 17 for the opening of General Motors' Factory ZERO plant.

Biden, who has championed the auto industry's transition to Electric Vehicles, will be on hand at the site, which was formerly known as the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant.

A release from the White House said the visit is related to the recent infrastructure bill.

"He will discuss how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal delivers for the American people by accelerating the expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and supply chains, reducing emissions to fight the climate crisis, improving air quality, and creating good-paying union jobs across the country," the release said.

One of the EV products GM will be building at the plant is the much-hyped, new GMC Hummer.

"General Motors is excited to welcome President Biden to Factory ZERO on Wednesday, Nov. 17, as the company opens the doors to its all-electric assembly plant in the heart of Detroit and Hamtramck, Michigan," a GM spokesperson said in a statement. "Factory ZERO is the culmination of GM’s multibillion-dollar U.S. investment in people, product and process. The electric trucks, SUVs, and autonomous vehicles built at Factory ZERO will transform GM and the automotive industry."

