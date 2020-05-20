Big Buddies of Bloomfield online mentoring program helps kids during quarantine

With many parents working from home - it's hard to give their kids the attention they need as they try to learn online, while missing their classmates.

But two Bloomfield Hills sophomores created an organization to give kids the buddy they need as they try to get through this quarantine.

"Me and my friends alike are really bored looking for things to do," said Noah Roslin. "And it is no different for those elementary students and I think by connecting it is pretty good for both sides."

Students stuck at home and missing their friends are wishing they were still learning at school, rather than online. Enter Big Buddies of Bloomfield.

Roslin, 16, and his buddy 15-year-old Noah Yaker, recently created the organization that is working to match mentors with younger students to tutor, play games or just talk if they need it.

"It is hard to get motivated to your school work as well just being bored throughout the days and the weeks," Yaker said. "I feel like now that we schedule a specific time period that we call with the kids, help them with school work and activities, it is good because they can get motivated much more easily."

Big Buddies of Bloomfield has only been around for a few weeks - but it's already getting plenty of interest from other high school student volunteers and elementary students throughout metro Detroit, who are looking for that virtual connection.

"I was just thinking that throughout our quarantine helping kids once a week, I didn't realize how big this would get," Yaker said.

Parents, many who are working from home and trying to balance it all, appreciate that extra positive attention directed toward their children.

"To talk to them, to play games with them and as much as we can work in, of trying to be good role models and help with school work if that is what they want," Roslin said. "I think that was the goal to build a connection and for them to say they can't wait until the next time."

The sessions are free but donations are welcome. The Noahs aren't keeping a penny - instead donating 100 percent of the proceeds to the United Way of Southeastern Michigan COVID-19 Relief Fund.

"We are really enthusiastic about it and really like the idea we think it has a lot of potential to turn into something over the summer," Roslin said.

If you are interested in being a buddy or know a younger person who might need it, go to website: https://bigbuddiesofbloomfield.squarespace.com/