Big Sean performing free concert this weekend in Detroit

By Amber Eikenberry
Published  May 9, 2025 11:23am EDT
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: Big Sean performs during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

    • Big Sean is playing a free concert Sunday night at St. Andrew's Hall.
    • He'll perform his album "Dark Sky Paradise" in full to celebrate the record's 10-year anniversary.
    • Free tickets are available Friday at 3 p.m.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit rapper Big Sean will take the stage in his hometown this weekend for a free show.

On Sunday night, he'll perform his album "Dark Sky Paradise" in full at St. Andrew's Hall in celebration of the album's 10-year anniversary. Dubbed "A Night of Dark Sky Paradise," it's the first time the rapper will perform the album in its entirety.

The show begins at 8 p.m. Sunday, with access to free tickets starting at 3 p.m. Friday. Sign up for ticket access here.

It isn't the first time Sean has performed free shows in Detroit. He took the stage in 2018 when Ford announced that it had purchased Michigan Central Station, and again last year when the building reopened after renovations. 

The show comes before he hits the road for a tour later in the summer. That tour has no Detroit stops. 

