Biggby giving away free drink to Michigan teachers Sept. 6

Michigan-based coffee chain Biggby is celebrating the state's educators with a teacher appreciation day on Tuesday.

If you're a teacher, make sure to stop by a local Biggby for a 16 oz drink for free. It will come with a free custom cold cup sleeve, as well as some coupons for the next visit.

Teachers will need to show a valid school ID in order to get their free drink.

With the Labor Day Holiday weekend now in the rearview window, classes will kick into gear for schools following their first day of the year.

The promotion is valid only on Sept. 6.