Bike the Detroit Zoo this month

Take in the views of the Detroit Zoo on two wheels this month!

From 6-9 p.m. June 12, bicyclists can ride through the zoo's 125 acres during the Bike Safari.

Non-member tickets start at $25 for seniors and children and are $30 for adults. A ticket gets you access to the zoo, zookeeper chats, access to the Charlie Harper’s Natural World art exhibit, $1 carousel rides, and more.

Member tickets are $22.50 for seniors and children, and $27 for adults.

