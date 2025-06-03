Bike the Detroit Zoo this month
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Take in the views of the Detroit Zoo on two wheels this month!
From 6-9 p.m. June 12, bicyclists can ride through the zoo's 125 acres during the Bike Safari.
Non-member tickets start at $25 for seniors and children and are $30 for adults. A ticket gets you access to the zoo, zookeeper chats, access to the Charlie Harper’s Natural World art exhibit, $1 carousel rides, and more.
Member tickets are $22.50 for seniors and children, and $27 for adults.