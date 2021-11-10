Bill requiring smart technology to end drunk driving is close to becoming reality

What motivates Rana Abbas Taylor to fight drunk driving is a family photo of the Abbas family.

"In an instant, (to) lose your entire family, really is something I don’t think any person could ever prepare for," said Rana Abbas Taylor.

Taylor says in January 2019, a wrong-way driver killed her sister, brother-in-law, nieces and nephew on I-75 in Lexington, Kentucky. The family was returning from a vacation in Florida.

"He had a blood-alcohol level of nearly four times the legal limit. it upended our world," she said.

Nearly three years later, Taylor — a Northville resident, and Mothers Against Drunk Driving — have reached a milestone to stop driving under the influence.

When President Joe Biden signs the infrastructure bill into law, it will require automakers to install smart technology to end drunk driving.

FOX 2: "When the president hits pen to paper and signs the bill into law, how do you think you’ll feel about that?"

"I don’t know," Taylor said. "I have to say I have to give credit to Congresswoman (Debbie) Dingell from our great state here in Michigan."

This technology is called a Passive Alcohol Detection System, based on your behavior behind the wheel.

The mandate for all auto companies begins in 2026, but some are working on it now.

But that can’t come soon enough as the most recent numbers show drunk driving-related crashes rose nine percent from 2019 to 2020.

In 2021, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the number of traffic deaths is the highest in 15 years — fueled in part by drunk driving.

"When I think of that day, what it’s going to be like when President Biden signs this into law, we will have been able to help save countless lives," Taylor said. "These people will never know and that’s ok."

Saving lives by making key changes behind the wheel.

