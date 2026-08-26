Birmingham parents split over schools' bell-to-bell cellphone ban

The Brief Birmingham Public Schools plans to ban the use of cellphones and personal devices throughout the entire school day for K-12 students. During Tuesday night’s meeting, six parents spoke out against the ban, while four others said they support it. School starts for the Birmingham Public Schools district on Monday.



More reactions have poured in from parents about a new classroom ban on mobile phones in Birmingham schools. The issue many are questioning is how the district will enforce it.

While some parents are against the bell-to-bell plan, others are embracing it.

Local perspective:

The district plans to ban the use of cellphones and personal devices throughout the entire school day for K-12 students. It’s a big change, but some parents say it’s a necessary one.

"I’m really so excited. My school district actually started doing this a little while ago, and we have seen dramatic improvements," said Royal Oak Public Schools teacher Stephanie Scovie. "I’ve seen a big difference in kids being able to hold their attention span without having to grab their phones or the phantom buzzing, and we’ve seen so much more socialization."

"I am so proud of our Board of Education for passing a strict enough policy that is much easier to enforce, because if it is bell to bell, there are no gray areas for enforcement," said Melissa Holland. "I want my kids talking and socializing. I want them making new friends. That’s what that time period is for. That social growth is just as important, so I am really happy to hear that they will not be allowed on their phones."

During Tuesday night’s meeting, six parents spoke out against the ban, while four others said they support it. Many high school parents argue that different grade levels deserve different rules.

"I had known about the cellphone ban. I had known that we had a K-8 movement in the district, but I did not expect to see that my own daughter in high school would not be able to have her cellphone during passing time or during lunch," said parent Lutz Lawton.

"My daughter has used an iPad in addition to her school-issued laptop since her sophomore year. All of her notes are on her iPad," said parent Jennifer Brodjeski. "Everything is backed up to the cloud. She can go back through two, three years of high school notes and have it. So she should be able to have this tool her senior year to keep up all of her notes."

The other side:

FOX 2 reached out to the district. They sent us a statement saying, in part:

"We recognize the differing viewpoints on the district-wide policy. We know this will be an adjustment for families. The purpose is to reduce distractions during the school day and keep students focused."

School starts for the Birmingham Public Schools district on Monday.

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