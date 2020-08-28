Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dies at 43 from cancer

'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman has died at 43 after 4-year fight with colon cancer, a representative has told the Associated Press.

Boseman had not publicly disclosed his illness prior to his death Friday. A post from his official Instagram account confirmed reports, saying, "He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side." The statement goes on to say, "The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. ⁣"

Boseman, who most famously brought the first black Marvel superhero to life in "Black Panther" along with a string of 'Avengers' movies was no stranger to giving life to iconic roles. He portrayed Jackie Robinson, James Brown, and Thurgood Marshall in "Marshall."

Born in South Carolina, he always had an affinity for theater, and wrote his first play in high school. He attended the famous predominantly Black college, Howard University, and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Fine arts.

He started his career in writing and directing, but clearly, he was meant to be on the other side of the camera. He took the world by storm in 2013 in the role of Jackie Robinson in "42." On playing that role, Boseman said, "The story is relevant because we still stand on his shoulders. He started something - I would even say maybe he didn't even start it, it started before him. But he carried the torch. And he carried it alone for a period of time before other people could help him."

Avengers' co-star Brie Larson wrote on Twitter, "Chadwick was someone who radiated power and peace. Who stood for so much more than himself. Who took the time to see how you were really doing and gave words of encouragement when you felt unsure. I am honored to have the memories I have. The conversation. The laughter. My heart is with you and your family. You will be missed and never forgotten. Rest in power and peace my friend."

Mark Ruffalo, another of Boseman's Avengers co-stars, wrote in part on Twitter, "What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning."

The impact he had on Hollywood, while too short, was immense. He hosted a memorable Saturday Night Live episode, and was slated to star in 'Black Panther 2' which was meant to be released in 2022.

---The Associated Press contributed to this report