Blake's, Carhartt using newest Kinder Cider to donate $20,000 in fruit trees to Detroit nonprofit

Blake's Hard Cider Co.'s Caramel Apple cider is back, and this time with a mission.

It's the latest release in the Armada cidery's Kinder Cider series. Proceeds from the cider will support Keep Growing Detroit, a nonprofit that raises awareness for urban farms.

Carhartt will match Blake's donation to the organization. Blake's and Carhartt have a goal to donate $20,000 in fruit trees to Keep Growing Detroit. The trees will be planted in the city next spring.

The cider is available to pre-order here now. It begins shipping Aug. 4.

The cider returns to Blake's Tasting Room on Aug. 6. A celebration at 4 p.m. will include live music, caramel apple hard cider slushees and floats, and 6-packs of the cider for sale.

Other ciders in the Kinder Cider series include one that raises funds for the LGBT National Hotline, an organization that pairs shelter dogs with veterans, and a nonprofit that trains employees to make coats that transform into sleeping bags for homeless people.