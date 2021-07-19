Ypsilanti-made beer honors Egypt Covington, raises money for charities she cared about

article

Arbor Brewing Co.'s beer honor Egypt Covington is on store shelves again.

Covington, who was a local singer, was found dead in her Van Buren home in June 2017.

Ypsilanti-based Arbor Brewing releases A Girl Named Egypt each summer in honor of Covington. It is brewed with some of her favorite flavors, including elderflower, orange peel, and peach.

Proceeds from the beer also are donated to charities that support issues Covington cared about, including music scholarships, animal welfare, and victims of domestic abuse.

The 9% ABV double white IPA was developed in collaboration with Covington's family and friends. Find A Girl Named Egypt with the Arbor beer finder.

Egypt Covington

Covington's murder case is still going through the court process. Early this year, the men authorities believe were responsible for her death said testified that they were trying to rob her neighbor when they mistakenly broke into her duplex.

Shane Lamar Evans, of Sumpter Township, Timothy Eugene Moore, and Shandon Ray Groom, both of Toledo, are all charged in connection with Covington’s death.

According to court testimony, Covington’s duplex neighbor kept marijuana in his home, was a licensed caregiver, and had talked about it on local programs. His home had been burglarized prior to Covington’s murder and marijuana had been stolen.

That neighbor and Covington used to attend Electric Forest, a music festival held each June, together. The neighbor was at the festival at the time of Covington’s murder, but she had chosen not to go in 2017 because she had started a new job.

The crime was set up because the men involved believed no one would be home, according to testimony.

The men are headed to trial.